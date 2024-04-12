EA Sports FC 24 SBC Mukiele VS Sergio Roberto Showdown UCL Soluzioni E Requisiti

(Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Nordihanno ricevuto la carta specialedella UEFA Champions League per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EAFC 24. La versione speciale di queste carte potrà essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino al 16 Aprile. Potrete riscattare la carte speciali dei due giocatori che disputeranno la partia di EUFA Champions League tra Barcellona e PSG completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24.fa il suo ritorno in UT! Per un periodo limitato, è possibile ottenere un giocatore per squadra di una delle prossime partite in calendario attraverso le Sfide Creazione Rosa (SCR). Il giocatore della squadra vincente riceverà un bonus +2 alla sua valutazione TOT. In caso di pareggio, ...

