EA Sports FC 24 SBC Mukiele VS Sergio Roberto Showdown UCL Soluzioni E Requisiti

Sports SBC

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fifaultimateteam©

Fonte : fifaultimateteam
EA Sports FC 24 SBC Mukiele VS Sergio Roberto Showdown UCL Soluzioni E Requisiti (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Nordi Mukiele e Sergio Roberto hanno ricevuto la carta speciale Showdown della UEFA Champions League per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale di queste carte potrà essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino al 16 Aprile. Potrete riscattare la carte speciali dei due giocatori che disputeranno la partia di EUFA Champions League tra Barcellona e PSG completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Showdown fa il suo ritorno in UT! Per un periodo limitato, è possibile ottenere un giocatore per squadra di una delle prossime partite in calendario attraverso le Sfide Creazione Rosa (SCR). Il giocatore della squadra vincente riceverà un bonus +2 alla sua valutazione TOT. In caso di pareggio, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteam
  • Sports SBC

    Alessandro Bastoni è il Player Of The Month del Mese di Marzo della Serie A TIM per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. Il difensore italiano durante il Mese ... (fifaultimateteam)

  • Sports SBC

    Sébastien Haller e Fredrik Jensen hanno ricevuto la carta speciale Showdown della Finale VBL per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale di queste ... (fifaultimateteam)

  • Sports SBC

    Hidetoshi Nakata ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Golazo per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà ... (fifaultimateteam)

EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni POTM SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more - EA Sports has revealed the winner of March's Serie A Player of the Month award by releasing the EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni POTM SBC. The Italian center-back has had an excellent season so far with ...msn

Delaware legislature to explore expansion of mobile Sports betting - Delaware representatives are exploring the expansion of mobile Sports betting with the introduction of an amendment, House Bill 365, to the state's lottery law. The amendment was introduced in the ...yogonet

EA FC 24 Rodrigo Muniz POTM SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more - The winner of the fan vote to decide the Premier League Player of the Month for March has been revealed, with the EA FC 24 Rodrigo Muniz POTM SBC now live in Ultimate Team.msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Sports SBC
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.