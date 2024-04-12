Corvia's RESPONDER-HF Confirmatory Trial Supported by RELIEVE-HF Data (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Second major Trial for aTrial shunt therapy demonstrates importance of patient selection TEWKSBURY, Mass., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Corvia Medical, Inc, a company dedicated to transforming the treatment of heart failure, welcomes the recent release of V-Wave's RELIEVE-HF Trial Data supporting the evidence base around aTrial shunt therapy, which is currently under study in the global RESPONDER-HF Trial of the Corvia® ATrial Shunt. RELIEVE-HF failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint and did not reduce heart failure events or improve quality of life in heart failure patients with a preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). However, the results confirmed the importance of selecting ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Corvia Medical, Inc, a company dedicated to transforming the treatment of heart failure, welcomes the recent release of V-Wave's RELIEVE-HF Trial Data supporting the evidence base around aTrial shunt therapy, which is currently under study in the global RESPONDER-HF Trial of the Corvia® ATrial Shunt. RELIEVE-HF failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint and did not reduce heart failure events or improve quality of life in heart failure patients with a preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). However, the results confirmed the importance of selecting ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Corvia's RESPONDER - HF Confirmatory Trial Supported by RELIEVE - HF Data: ... which is currently under study in the global RESPONDER - HF trial of the Corvia ® Atrial Shunt. RELIEVE - HF failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint and did not reduce heart failure events ...
Corvia's RESPONDER - HF Confirmatory Trial Supported by RELIEVE - HF Data: ... which is currently under study in the global RESPONDER - HF trial of the Corvia ® Atrial Shunt. RELIEVE - HF failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint and did not reduce heart failure events ...
Video Corvia RESPONDERVideo Corvia RESPONDER