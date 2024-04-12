Burnley-Brighton sabato 13 aprile 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Burnley-Brighton (sabato 13 aprile 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Il Burnley ha fatto solo due punti nelle ultime tre giornate mentre il Brighton uno solo, ma va specificato che nel due sconfitte sono arrivate contro Liverpool, per 2-1 ad Anfield, e Arsenal, per 3-0 in casa. I Clarets dovrebbero recuperare almeno sei punti in queste ultime sei giornate per salvarsi, un’impresa difficile che passa InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting
  • Burnley Brighton

    La battaglia del Burnley per uscire dalla zona retrocessione della Premier League continuerà sabato 13 aprile pomeriggio, quando accoglierà al Turf Moor un Brighton & Hove Albion fuori ... (sport.periodicodaily)

  • Burnley Brighton

    Il Liverpool batte 3-1 il Burnley e si riprende temporaneamente la vetta della classifica di Premier League. Dopo la vittoria del Manchester City (che ha una partita da recuperare) sull’Everton, i ... (sportface)

Referee back on Prem VAR duty after Liverpool offside error - Referee Darren England will this weekend act as a VAR in the Premier League for the first time since being involved in Luis Díaz's incorrectly disallowed goal in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on ...espn.co.uk

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion - Burnley manager Vincent Kompany serves a one-game touchline ban imposed after last month's red card at Chelsea. Dara O'Shea is also suspended following his dismissal last weekend but goalkeeper James ...bbc

Referees involved in Leeds United and Rotherham United controversies given Premier League promotions - The referees involved in controversies in Leeds United and Rotherham United games earlier this week are set to work on Premier League games this weekend.yorkshirepost.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Burnley Brighton
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.