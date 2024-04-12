Brentford vs Sheffield United – probabili formazioni

Brentford Sheffield

Brentford vs Sheffield United – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Due squadre in lotta nella parte sbagliata della classifica della Premier League si affrontano sabato 13 aprile al Gtech Community Stadium: il Brentford ospita lo Sheffield United, squadra di base. I Bees cercheranno la rivincita dopo essere stati sconfitti per 1-0 dai Blades nel match di andata al Bramall Lane quattro mesi fa, grazie a uno splendido gol di James McAtee nel primo tempo. Il calcio di inizio di Brentford vs Sheffield United è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Brentford vs Sheffield United a che punto sono le due squadre Brentford Il Brentford arriva alla sfida di sabato senza aver vinto nessuna delle ultime nove partite di Premier League, anche se ha raccolto un ...
