Bennett Braun, lo psichiatra che alimentò il “panico satanico”, muore a 83 anni (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024)
Lo psichiatraBennettBraun e il controverso “panicosatanico” BennettBraun, noto psichiatra di Chicago, è deceduto a 83 anni, lasciando un’eredità controversa legata al “panicosatanico” degli anni ’80 e ’90, alimentato dalle sue diagnosi di ricordi repressi legati ad abusi satanici. Una carriera controversa Braun divenne famoso per il trattamento dei ricordi repressi e del disturbo dissociativo dell’identità, contribuendo alla fondazione di organizzazioni professionali nel campo della psichiatria. Il contributo al “panicosatanico” Le affermazioni di Braun sui suoi pazienti che recuperavano ricordi di abusi da sette ...Leggi tutta la notizia su newsnosh
Christian Braun posterizes Rudy Gobert with left hand to punctuate Nuggets’ last home game before playoffs: “My best sequence in the NBA” - Christian Braun didn’t have time to immediately examine every single notification on his phone, but he did notice a text from his mom before he spoke to reporters. What did she say “Lord knows,” ...msn
Nikola Jokic carries Denver Nuggets to biggest win of the season - Nikola Jokic was at his best in the Nuggets’ biggest game of the season.denvergazette
Nuggets Mailbag: Who is Denver’s most trustworthy bench player entering 2024 playoffs - Beat writer Bennett Durando opens up the Nuggets Mailbag periodically during the season. Pose a Nuggets- or NBA- related question here. This Nuggets team is fun to watch and I’m looking forward to the ...msn