Basket | big match Brescia-Venezia nella 27a giornata di Serie A

Basket big

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
Basket: big match Brescia-Venezia nella 27a giornata di Serie A (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) 27a giornata di Serie A in arrivo nel fine settimana. E, a quattro turni dal termine della stagione regolare, qui è davvero possibile che ci sia uno spartiacque assoluto sia in vetta che in coda. Da una parte Brescia-Venezia è il big match dalle mille conseguenze, dall’altra ci sono Pesaro e Brindisi obbligate alla vittoria. DOLOMITI ENERGIA TRENTINO-BERTRAM DERTHONA TORTONA (Sabato 13 aprile, ore 20:00) Pur con qualche problema d’infortuni di troppo (Ellis lungodegente, Udom e Grazulis), Trento si trova ad affrontare in casa un vero e proprio scontro playoff: sia la Dolomiti Energia che Tortona sono a quota 26 in classifica. La Bertram può dire di arrivare in fiducia, se non altro per aver creato qualche grattacapo all’attuale leader Brescia. L’andata finì 83-80 a favore dei ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
  • Basket big

    La Scuola Basket Ferrara si è aggiudicata lo scontro al vertice del girone F di Divisione Regionale 3 contro la Matilde Basket Bondeno, giocato giovedì scorso al PalaVigarano. Decisivo il primo ... (sport.quotidiano)

  • Basket big

    Per la Goldengas dura trasferta contro la Virtus spinta da un grande pubblico Senigallia, 5 Aprile 2024 – Partita difficilissima per la Goldengas che si gioca buona parte del suo futuro nello ... (vallesina.tv)

  • Basket big

    Una ventiseiesima giornata di Serie A LBA che promette tanto divertimento. Anche perché il destino ci ha messo lo zampino: gli incroci vedranno quattro partite tutte fra le otto squadre facenti ... (oasport)

Becoming a Blue Blood: A look back at UConn men’s Basketball titles through the years - Taking a trip through memory lane and revisiting UConn men’s Basketball’s national title runs, from the one that started it all in 1999 through 2024.courant

Mark Pope hasn’t won a tournament game, but the BYU coach brings something else to Kentucky - How did a coach who has never won an NCAA tournament game land one of college Basketball's biggest jobs Here's a look at what Kentucky is getting with BYU's Mark Pope.msn

NBA roundtable: Experts offer picks on regular-season awards - From MVP to ROY, our NBA insiders give their takes on which players are set to take home some regular-season hardware.africa.espn

Video di Tendenza
Video Basket big
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.