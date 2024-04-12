Anffa Union: Agricultural auditors warn of risks to meat quality and public health with new Brazilian government rules (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) The attempt to reduce the timeframe for issuing international sanitary certificates and the proposal to include industry-paid technicians in the inspection of slaughterhouses threaten the integrity of Agricultural inspection in Brazil, according to Anffa Union. BRASÍLIA, Brazil, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/
For over a century, the quality of Brazilian meat has been ensured by the surveillance of federal Agricultural inspector from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa), a presence that guaranteed strict sanitary standards in the country's export slaughterhouses. However, recent changes requested by large slaughterhouses and regulatory proposals suggesting the partial replacement of official inspection with industry's own technicians put
