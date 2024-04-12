All’Open Outdoor Experiences di Paestum si presenta il progetto ‘Funghi del Sannio’ (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024)
Tempo di lettura: 2 minutiOggi Francesco Nardone, Responsabile delle Relazioni Istituzionali di Futuridea sarà a Paestum per partecipare All’OpenOutdoorExperiences 2024 – Salone delle attività all’aria aperta, per la presentazione del volume ‘I Funghi del Sannio’, un progetto dell’Assessorato all’Agricoltura della Regione Campania – in primis del Dottor Giuseppe Porcaro – in collaborazione con Futuridea.
Insieme a Nardone saranno presenti gli autori del testo Silvana Malva, Biologa/Micologa Responsabile Ispettorato Micologico dell’Asl di Benevento e Giulio Martino, micologo, fotografo, guida.
“Questo evento – afferma Francesco Nardone – rappresenta un momento prestigioso per tutti gli appassionati che desiderano investire in conoscenza, contatti e ...Leggi tutta la notizia su anteprima24
