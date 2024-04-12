Matt Williams: La Rochelle have learned how to press all of Leinster’s buttons - I am sure that some Cultural explanation was required as to why stealing Trevelyan’s corn earned Michael an all-expenses-paid, one-way cruise to Sydney. Leinster head coach Leo Cullen during Leinster ...headtopics

How La Rochelle became the model French club – and European giants - From a club of sailors to one dominated by superstars, the side from Atlantic coast is aiming for a third straight Champions Cup title ...telegraph.co.uk

Secret Amsterdam church included on EU heritage list - Amsterdam museum Ons’ Lieve Heer op Solder (our dear lord in the attic), a former secret church in the red light district, has been included on the official European Cultural heritage list. Ons’ Lieve ...dutchnews.nl