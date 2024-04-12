All’European Cultural Centre di Venezia, Aedificante promuove l’artista Manuel Bonfanti (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024)
Bergamo. Il progetto Culturale Aedificante dell’imprenditore Giuseppe Taramelli dedicato ai rapporti tra arte, artigianato e costruzione edile porta alla 2024 Venice Art Biennal dell’European CulturalCentrel’artista visivo ManuelBonfanti con l’opera pittorica In The Middle of Now-Where.
Il quadro di venti metri quadrati sarà esposto presso Palazzo Mora nell’ambito della collettiva intitolata “Beyond Boundaries” dal 20 aprile al 24 novembre 2024.
Dopo la mostra fotografica al Palazzo Stelline di Milano e la realizzazione di Angelus Novus, un arco costruito nei giardini di Palazzo Mora con la tecnica del Brunelleschi e visori di realtà aumentata in collaborazione con lo studio di architetti statunitensi SOM e l'Università di Princeton, l'opera
