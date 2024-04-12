All Things Live Italy per gli ALTIN GÜN

(Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) La band ALTIN GÜN con AllItaly torna in Italia con tre imperdibili date. Andiamo a saperne di più.Italy per Altin Gün La band ALTIN GÜN , originaria di Amsterdam, che combina rock psichedelico, funk, synthpop, cosmic reggae uniti alle tradizioni della musica Anatolian e Turca, torna in Italia per tre imperdibili date il prossimo giugno. Sono: il 12 al Largo Venue di Roma; il 13 al Locomotiv di Bologna; il 14 al Magnolia di Milano. Biglietti disponibili solo sulla piattaforma di ticketing e discovery DICE. Il doppio singolo di Altin Gün La band torna con un doppio singolo, pubblicato il 9 aprile 2024 – Vallahi Yok/Kirik Cam – come “saluto” a Merve e in nuova formazione di cinque elementi.Gün combinano rock psichedelico, funk, synthpop, cosmic raggae alle ...

Kentucky chose Mark Pope as its last, best head coaching option and it doesn't feel great - The school is reportedly in talks with Mark Pope to make him the school’s new head coach for the next five years, according to ESPN. And, look, I’m sorry. I don’t mean to be rude. But there’s no way ...ftw.usatoday

Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Graduate From UC to Close New Heights Event - CINCINNATI — Jason and Travis Kelce got surprised by Cincinnati AD John Cunningham and President Neville Pinto with a graduation ceremony at the New Heights Live event! Check out the brothers getting ...si

EXCLUSIVE: Chrishell Stause, ‘Selling Sunset can make me feel insane’ - Reality star realtor Chrishell Stause opens up to Millie Payne about the good, the bad, and the ugly of life. Read more on heatworld.heatworld