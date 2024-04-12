All Things Live Italy per gli ALTIN GÜN

All Things Live Italy per gli ALTIN GÜN (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) La band ALTIN GÜN con All Things Live Italy torna in Italia con tre imperdibili date. Andiamo a saperne di più. Live Italy per Altin Gün  La band ALTIN GÜN , originaria di Amsterdam, che combina rock psichedelico, funk, synthpop, cosmic reggae uniti alle tradizioni della musica Anatolian e Turca, torna in Italia per tre imperdibili date il prossimo giugno. Sono: il 12 al Largo Venue di Roma; il 13 al Locomotiv di Bologna; il 14 al Magnolia di Milano. Biglietti disponibili solo sulla piattaforma di ticketing e discovery DICE. Il doppio singolo di Altin Gün  La band torna con un doppio singolo, pubblicato il 9 aprile 2024 – Vallahi Yok/Kirik Cam – come “saluto” a Merve e in nuova formazione di cinque elementi. gli ALTIN Gün combinano rock psichedelico, funk, synthpop, cosmic raggae alle ...
