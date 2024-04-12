Accelerating forward Thailand' s cement roadmap | Dr Chana Poomee | TCMA Chairman | is set to strengthen tie with global green funds boosting Thai industry competitiveness and effort to achieve the Net Zero 2050

Trinseo Introduces Groundbreaking Flame-retardant Plastic Grades Without Using PFAS Additives During Manufacturing Process - Facilitates waste reduction, carbon footprint reduction, and recyclability, without sacrificing performance Innovative resins address the increasing demand and regulatory pressures to reduce the use o ...ansa
Bayer and Google Cloud to accelerate development of AI-powered healthcare applications for radiologists - New Bayer innovation platform will help organizations build AI-powered apps that assist radiologists, reducing burnout and supporting more efficient ...01net
Maniv Announces Third Early-stage Venture Fund of $140m to Accelerate the Decarbonization and Digitization of Global Transportation - Maniv, a global venture capital firm based in Tel Aviv and NYC, today announces the closing of its third fund, an $140m vehicle to invest in Seed and Series A stage startups that brings the firm’s ass ...ansa