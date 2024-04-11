WWE | Bully Ray valuta la posizione di Roman Reigns con i fan

(Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Dopo anni di regno del titolo Undisputed WWE Universal Championship,è stato sconfitto la scorsa domenica da Cody Rhodes a WrestleMania 40. La sera successiva a Raw, The Rock è apparso per avere un’imbarazzante confronto con Rhodes. Il segmento includeva un momento in cui la folla ha mostrato rispetto per l’assente, e in una recente intervista a “Busted Open Radio”,Ray ha condiviso la sua convinzione che la reazione sia un segno positivo per il futuro di. Il commento diRay “, al momento, ai miei occhi è un “babyface”. ‘Tutti stavano cantando, “Grazie,,” solo perché Cody lo ha suggerito.”

