Kay De Wolf - Leading the Pack - However, the fact he has finished with 2-2-1-1-1-2-1-2-1, well, that is more than being consistent, that is being special. Since arriving in the MX2 class, De Wolf has finished 7-6-6-6-3 in ...mxlarge

Traumatizing footage shows Wyoming Wolf's final moments as it lies helplessly in the corner of a packed bar wearing a shock collar before being shot dead out back by hunter who ... - The clips, provided to Cowboy State Daily, come after 42-year-old Cody Roberts paraded the young Wolf around the bar in rural Wyoming before shooting it dead.dailymail.co.uk

Daily Edition - In the feature film adaptation, Dr. Dillamond, a goat, is a professor of history at Shiz University who warns Elphaba about rising dark forces that threaten the speaking animals of Oz, including ...hollywoodreporter