Wolf Man | presentate al CinemaCon le prime terrificanti scene del film

Wolf Man

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
Wolf Man, presentate al CinemaCon le prime terrificanti scene del film (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) I primi ululati di Wolf Man si sono fatti sentire al CinemaCon: Blumhouse ha infatti mostrato le prime sequenze del film diretto da Leigh Whannel. Al centro di questa storia troviamo un uomo interpretato da Christopher Abbott (Povere Creature!) che insieme alla sua famiglia è braccato da un pericoloso predatore. Le prime scene mostrate del film, che comunque è ancora in fare di lavorazione, hanno fatto intendere al pubblico presente la duplicità del personaggio interpretato da Abbott. Al CinemaCon è stata infatti presentata un’inquietante sequenza in cui la famiglia del personaggio di Abbott si trova in casa propria, completamente al buio. La figlia chiede se moriranno, e il padre risponde di no. “È una bugia. Tutti muoiono prima o poi,” dice lei. E, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
  • Wolf Man

    NXT STAND & DELIVER parte con il botto. Ad aprire il main show ci pensa, infatti, l’NXT Tag-Team Championship Match tra i Wolf Dogs ed Axiom & Nathan Frazer. I due #1 Contender ... (zonawrestling)

  • Wolf Man

    NXT STAND & DELIVER parte con il botto. Ad aprire il main show ci pensa, infatti, l’NXT Tag-Team Championship Match tra i Wolf Dogs ed Axiom & Nathan Frazer. I due #1 Contender ... (zonawrestling)

  • Wolf Man

    La Universal posticiperà la distribuzione di Wolf Man, della Blumhouse, dal 25 Ottobre 2024 al 17 Gennaio 2025. Il progetto è stato presentato come una rivisitazione agghiacciante della classica ... (screenworld)

Kay De Wolf - Leading the Pack - However, the fact he has finished with 2-2-1-1-1-2-1-2-1, well, that is more than being consistent, that is being special. Since arriving in the MX2 class, De Wolf has finished 7-6-6-6-3 in ...mxlarge

Traumatizing footage shows Wyoming Wolf's final moments as it lies helplessly in the corner of a packed bar wearing a shock collar before being shot dead out back by hunter who ... - The clips, provided to Cowboy State Daily, come after 42-year-old Cody Roberts paraded the young Wolf around the bar in rural Wyoming before shooting it dead.dailymail.co.uk

Daily Edition - In the feature film adaptation, Dr. Dillamond, a goat, is a professor of history at Shiz University who warns Elphaba about rising dark forces that threaten the speaking animals of Oz, including ...hollywoodreporter

Video di Tendenza
Video Wolf Man
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.