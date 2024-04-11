Wolf Man | il trailer presentato al CinemaCon sembra fosse ricco di suspance

Wolf Man: il trailer presentato al CinemaCon sembra fosse ricco di suspance (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) È stato presentato al CinemaCon di Las Vegas Wolf Man, il prossimo film sui licantropi diretto da Leigh Whannel che vede come protagonista Christopher Abbott. BlumHouse ha mostrato, in esclusiva al pubblico del CinemaCon, alcune scene dell’atteso Wolf Man, reboot dell’horror del 1941. Fra queste spicca una scena che mostra l’ambiguità del protagonista, interpretato da Abbott, durante la quale si trova in casa, insieme alla propria famiglia, completamente al buio quando la figlia chiede se moriranno e lui padre nega per confortarla, ma la figlia risponde: “È una bugia. Tutti muoiono prima o poi”. Successivamente il personaggio di Abbott tornerà a casa con un morso sul braccio, suggerendo che si trasformerà nel Wolf Man. Leigh Whannell, Fonte: EmpireOnlineAl momento di quest’opera ci ...
