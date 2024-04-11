Windows 10 April 2024 Patch Tuesday KB5036892 – Novità e Problemi Riscontrati

Fonte : windows8.myblog
Windows 10 April 2024 Patch Tuesday (KB5036892) – Novità e Problemi Riscontrati (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) È di nuovo il secondo martedì del mese, il che significa che è arrivato il momento del Patch Tuesday. Come previsto, oggi Microsoft sta distribuendo l’aggiornamento mensile di sicurezza (anche chiamato “B release”) per Aprile 2024 su Windows Server 20H2 e Windows 10 per le versioni supportate più … ?
