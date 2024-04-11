Wicked | Peter Dinklage entra nel cast

Wicked: Peter Dinklage entra nel cast (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Peter Dinklage darà voce al personaggio del dottor Dillamond, una capra che mette in guardia Elphaba dall'emergere di forze oscure che minacciano gli animali parlanti di Oz. La star de Il trono di spade Peter Dinklage si è unito al cast di Wicked, musica in due parti in cui darà voce al Dr. Dillamond, come rivela Deadline. Dinklage affiancherà Ariana Grande (Glinda), Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), Ethan Slater (Boq, altruista studente Munchkin), Marissa Bode (Nessarose, sorella preferita di Elphaba) e Jeff Goldblum che interpreta il leggendario Mago di Oz. Ci sono anche i personaggi di Pfannee e ShenShen, due compatrioti di Glinda interpretati da Bowen Yang e Bronwyn James, e un nuovo personaggio creato per il film, ...
