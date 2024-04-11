Transformers | Paramount conferma il crossover con G I Joe e rivela il logo del film animato Transformers | One

Transformers: Paramount conferma il crossover con G.I. Joe e rivela il logo del film animato Transformers: One (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) La saga dei Transformers tornerà protagonista sul grande schermo e Paramount ha condiviso nuove anticipazioni e dettagli sui prossimi progetti. Paramount ha condiviso nuovi aggiornamenti riguardanti la saga di Transformers durante il CinemaCon in corso a Las Vegas, confermando il crossover con G.I. Joe e condividendo nuovi dettagli riguardanti il film animato Transformers One. Lo studio ha infatti mostrato all'evento il primo trailer del progetto che debutterà nelle sale americane il 13 settembre, svelandone inoltre il logo. L'incontro tra le due realtà della Hasbro Al termine di Transformers: Il Risveglio era stato anticipato, ma ora ...
