The Blair

The Blair Witch Project: in arrivo una nuova saga remake (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Si vociferava già da tempo di un ritorno di The Blair Witch Project prodotto da Lionsgate, ed ora le voci sono confermate. Infatti Blumhouse e Lionsgate hanno annunciato la loro collaborazione ad un progetto che riguarda il remake del film horror del 1999. La notizia è stata annunciata durante in CinemaCon da Adam Fogelson, presidente di Lionsgate, e Jason Blum, amministratore delegato della Blumhouse Productions: “Sono stato incredibilmente fortunato ad aver lavorato con Jason molte volte nel corso degli anni”, ha detto Fogelson. E ha continuato: “ Abbiamo stabilito un forte rapporto con La notte del giudizio quando ero alla Universal, e abbiamo lanciato STX con il suo film Regali da uno sconosciuto – The Gift. Non c’è nessuno migliore di lui in questo genere rispetto al team di Blumhouse. Siamo entusiasti di avviare ...
