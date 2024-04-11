Speak No Evil | James McAvoy sprizza follia da tutti i pori nel parossistico trailer del remake Blumhouse

Speak No Evil

Speak No Evil: James McAvoy sprizza follia da tutti i pori nel parossistico trailer del remake Blumhouse (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Ennesima performance folle e sconvolgente di James McAvoy nel trailer del remake Blumhouse dell'horror danese Speak No Evil. Altissima tensione e un James McAvoy semplicemente terrificante ci danno il benvenuto nel trailer di Speak No Evil, remake targato Blumhouse dell'omonimo thriller danese del 2022. McAvoy interpreta un padre di famiglia con un lato oscuro nella pellicola nera come la pece incentrata su una famiglia che invita due amici in vacanza nella loro idilliaca e remota casa di campagna. Il soggiorno si trasforma in un viaggio dall'inferno quando le cose prendono una svolta inimmaginabilmente sinistra. Nel ...
