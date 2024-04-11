Slay the Spire 2 è stato annunciato ufficialmente!

Slay the

Slay the Spire 2 è stato annunciato ufficialmente! (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Dopo una lunga attesa Mega Crit ha finalmente annunciato in maniera ufficiale Slay the Spire 2, il sequel dell’eccezionale roguelike basato sulla carte Se siete degli amanti dei roguelike e dei giochi di carte allora sicuramente conoscerete bene Slay the Spire. Questo titolo, sviluppato da Mega Crit e pubblicato da Humble Bundle, ha riscosso un successo eccezionale tra i giocatori e rimane ancora oggi uno dei migliori esponenti del suo genere. Nonostante sia ancora un titolo ottimo e molto divertente da giocare, ormai sono passati diversi anni dal lancio del capolavoro di Mega Crit e i fan sono ansiosi di mettere le mani su qualcosa di nuovo. Fortunatamente sembra che i desideri dei giocatori saranno presto esauditi, dato che la compagnia ha finalmente annunciato ...
