SBV Excelsior vs FC Volendam – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Due squadre che lottano per uscire dalle ultime tre posizioni della classifica dell’Eredivisie si affronteranno venerdì 12 aprile in una gara cruciale: l’SBV Excelsior accoglierà l’FC Volendam allo Stadion Woudestein. Grazie alla rara vittoria ottenuta nel fine settimana, gli ospiti sono saliti al 17° posto e ora si trovano a soli tre punti dai padroni di casa per i playoff retrocessione e a cinque dalla salvezza automatica. Il calcio di inizio di SBV Excelsior vs FC Volendam è previsto alle 21 Anteprima della partita SBV Excelsior vs FC Volendam a che punto sono le due squadre SBV Excelsior L’SBV Excelsior torna allo Stadion Woudestein venerdì con l’obiettivo di dare una spinta necessaria alla propria candidatura alla sopravvivenza in ...
