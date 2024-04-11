Real-City è stata poco “tattica”?

(Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Per una parte del pubblico l’andata dei quarti di finale di Champions traMadrid e Manchesteruna partita da ricordare, uno spettacolo riconciliante con la dimensione di puro intrattenimento del gioco, un’espressione fedele del livello più alto del calcio contemporaneo. C’è anche chi, però, non ci ha visto tutto questo. Per alcune persone si è trattato di una partita eccessivamente caotica e con troppi errori per poter essere considerata di alto livello, o quantomeno non degna del livello massimo che due squadre qualitative come, con i loro allenatori pluridecorati, potessero offrire. Per certi versi è bello che sia così, cioè che la stessa partita possa essere vista con occhi diversi e suscitare emozioni differenti: la divergenza di esperienze e gusti è ciò che dà più ...

Phil Foden admits his ‘confidence is Really high’ after impressive campaign - The England international claimed his 22nd goal of the campaign with a stunning strike from outside the area in City’s 3-3 draw at Real Madrid.meathchronicle.ie

Truong My Lan: Vietnam tycoon sentenced to death in $12.5bn fraud case - Lan was found to have unlawfully controlled Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank from 2012 to 2022, facilitating 2,500 loans that resulted in losses of $27 billion to the bank, according to state media ...firstpost

Kieran Tierney addresses his future and rates Arsenal’s Premier League title chances - Kieran Tierney completed a season-long loan move from Arsenal to Real Sociedad last summer (Picture: Getty) Kieran Tierney has refused to rule out the possibility that he could still have a future at ...metro.co.uk