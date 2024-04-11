Rafting e Kayak | lo sport per vivere le nostre fresche acque

Olympians, Olympic hopefuls vying for shot at Paris 2024 in Montgomery canoe, Kayak trials - The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross will be held in Montgomery this weekend. They're free to watch and get started Saturday morning.wvtm13

Paddling Film Festival makes splash in Nairn - Watersports enthusiasts enjoyed a break in the rainy week as they gathered in Nairn for a special cinema screening.inverness-courier.co.uk

These Photos of Alicia Silverstone and Her Lookalike Son on Vaca Are Adorable - Bear is enjoying life in Costa Rica. Alicia Silverstone brought her son Bear to paradise. The actress shared a series of photos with her son from her latest getaway to Instagram that provided a few ...uk.news.yahoo