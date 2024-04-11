Playstation pro islam | dal Ramadan ad addobbi vari E per le altre religioni? Il nulla

Playstation pro

Playstation pro islam, dal Ramadan ad addobbi vari. E per le altre religioni? Il nulla (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Per i musulmani di tutto il mondo il Ramadan è un momento sacro, dedicato all’adorazione di Allah. E’ un periodo di quattro settimane (appena terminato) che offre opportunità di devozione e riflessione. Durante il Ramadan, dall’alba al tramonto, i fedeli si astengono dal bere, dal mangiare, dagli atti immorali e dalla collera. Ma non dal giocare alla Playstation. Anzi al gioco del calcio più venduto al mondo, ossia FC24 della canadese Electronic Arts (oltre 14 milioni di utenti). Verrebbe da dire: che cosa c’è di strano? Beh, un aspetto abbastanza particolare e degno di riflessione c'è. All’interno di questo videogioco c’è la modalità più utilizzata, che si chiama «UT» ossia «Ultimate Team». Senza scendere troppo nei tecnicismi, in questa modalità i giocatori creano una propria squadra (stile Fantacalcio, per intenderci) e possono ...
