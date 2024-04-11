Paper First al Salone Internazionale del Libro di Torino 2024 con Orsini | Lucarelli e Travaglio

Paper First al Salone Internazionale del Libro di Torino 2024 con Orsini, Lucarelli e Travaglio (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Paper Firstal Salone Internazionale DEL Libro DI Torino – XXXVI edizione 9-13 MAGGIO 2024 Lingotto Fiere – Torino PARTECIPA AI NOSTRI INCONTRI Giovedì 9 maggio – ore 15:45 Sala Rossa Ucraina / Palestina. Il terrorismo di Stato nelle relazioni internazionaliAlessandro OrsiniEsistono dei complessi di superiorità dell’Occidente che hanno indotto a sottovalutare la Russia? Secondo Alessandro Orsini sì, e affondano le radici nel XV e XVI secolo quando l’Occidente iniziò ad assumere il controllo del mondo con le grandi scoperte geografiche e il colonialismo. Sabato 11 maggio – ore 19:30 Sala BluIl vaso di Pandoro. Ascesa e caduta dei FerragnezSelvaggia LucarelliL’inchiesta di Selvaggia ...
