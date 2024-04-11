Paper First al Salone Internazionale del Libro di Torino 2024 con Orsini | Lucarelli e Travaglio

Chiunque osi raccontare quel che è avvenuto negli ultimi decenni viene descritto come filo-Hamas, come un giustificazionista. Stesso schema utilizzato dalla propaganda del blocco occidentale alla ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Sono passati due anni dallo scoppio della guerra in Ucraina, che continua a seminare lutti e disperazione. In Medio Oriente la guerra non dà tregua. Gli equilibri geopolitici del mondo intero sono ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
New hypothesis emerges on Parkinson's disease's origins and spread - The nose or the gut For the past two decades, the scientific community has debated the wellspring of the toxic proteins at the source of Parkinson's disease. In 2003, a German pathologist, Heiko ...medicalxpress
Charleston Water System pushes back on EPA limits on ‘forever chemicals’ - The Charleston area’s largest water provider is pushing back – hard – against a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule to reduce so-called "forever chemicals" in drinking water due to health ...charlestoncitypaper
The Rally Point: Humble turn-based wargame The Troop is top of its WW2 class - Our strategy gaming column takes a look at The Troop, a WWII tank strategy game that excels in the art of the pause.rockpapershotgun