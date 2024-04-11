Oasis | l’11 aprile 1994 usciva il loro primo singolo | Supersonic

(Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Trent’anni e non sentirli.glihanno fatto irruzione nella scena britannica con ile, da allora, come si suol dire, la musica è cambiata. La band, formatasi a Manchester e guidata dai leggendari Liam Gallagher e Noel Gallagher, è stata pioniera nel suo genere e ha segnato in modo indelebile gli anni Novanta, e non solo. Una carriera costellata di successi, da Wonderwall a Don’t Look Back in Anger, da Live Forever a Stop Crying Your Heart Out, classici che tuttora reggono la prova del tempo. Quasi vent’anni di attività, e infinite polemiche, tra eccessi e rivalità con i colleghi. Memorabile l’antagonismo con i Blur e con ilfrontman, Damon Albarn. Uno scontro che ha infiammato il Regno Unito e che ha dato vita alla ...

