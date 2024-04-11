Net5 5G Application Deployment Achieves Remarkable Progress | Inspiring Carriers' New Growth

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) PARIS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/The IP GALA Summit themed "Bring.5G into Reality, Inspire New" was successfully held by Huawei during the MPLS SD & AI Net World Congress 2024. The summit brought together guests from, standards organizations, and industry organizations, to discuss major topics such as.5G, scenario innovation, and target network architecture. Leading, such as vivo Brazil, Telecom Argentina, and Algeria Telecom, shared their live-networkand innovative practices of key technologies such as 400GE, SRv6, slicing, and Network Digital Map in.5G converged transport scenarios. This indicates that.5 converged transport is ...