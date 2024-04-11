Nba | Jokic spinge Denver al primo posto a Ovest Dallas contro Clippers ai playoff

(Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Milano, 11 aprile 2024 - Un monumentaletrascinaalla vittoria nel big match della Western ConferenceMinnesota. Sul campo amico, i campioni in carica si guadagnano ilsconfiggendo i Timberwolves per 116-107. Il centro serbo realizza 41 punti e cattura 11 rimbalzi, mentre Murray e Porter Jr. contribuiscono rispettivamente con 20 e 18 punti. Agli ospiti, privi di Towns, non bastano i 25 punti di Edwards e la doppia doppia da 13 punti e 15 rimbalzi di Gobert. Per quanto riguarda la classifica ad, i Nuggets sembrano ormai avviati a chiudere in vetta, a meno di scivoloni clamorosi nelle ultime due uscite. Minny è seconda alla pari degli Oklahoma City Thunder, vittoriosi nella nottei San Antonio Spurs (battuti 127-89): insomma, ...

