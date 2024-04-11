Nba | Jokic spinge Denver al primo posto a Ovest Dallas contro Clippers ai playoff

OKC aggancia i Wolves, a Est Orlando scivola al quinto posto NEW YORK (STATI UNITI) - Tutto resta ancora aperto ma Denver potrebbe aver piazzato lo scatto decisivo. Lo scontro al vertice della ... (ilgiornaleditalia)
Otto sono le partite andate in scena nella notte per la NBA, con la regular season 2023-2024 in dirittura d’arrivo prima di concentrarsi sui play-in che definiranno le otto squadre ai playoff sulla ... (oasport)
Otto sono le partite andate in scena nella notte per la NBA, con la regular season 2023-2024 in dirittura d’arrivo prima di concentrarsi sui play-in che definiranno le otto squadre ai playoff sulla ... (oasport)
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Will Marry Other People As Success Could Lead To ‘Failed Relationship’: Psychic Predicts - A psychic has predicted that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship might fail in the future; here is what is said.pinkvilla
Denver Nuggets - Timberwolves battle for first place wasn’t that big a game, but he played and emoted like it was in a 41-point stamp on his MVP season.denverpost
NBA: Nikola Jokic stars as Denver Nuggets beat Minnesota Timberwolves to top Western Conference - Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 41 points to help the Denver Nuggets reclaim top spot in the Western Conference with a a 116-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves .modernghana