Nba | Jokic spinge Denver al primo posto a Ovest Dallas contro Clippers ai playoff

Nba, Jokic spinge Denver al primo posto a Ovest. Dallas contro Clippers ai playoff (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Milano, 11 aprile 2024 - Un monumentale Jokic trascina Denver alla vittoria nel big match della Western Conference contro Minnesota. Sul campo amico, i campioni in carica si guadagnano il primo posto sconfiggendo i Timberwolves per 116-107. Il centro serbo realizza 41 punti e cattura 11 rimbalzi, mentre Murray e Porter Jr. contribuiscono rispettivamente con 20 e 18 punti. Agli ospiti, privi di Towns, non bastano i 25 punti di Edwards e la doppia doppia da 13 punti e 15 rimbalzi di Gobert. Per quanto riguarda la classifica ad Ovest, i Nuggets sembrano ormai avviati a chiudere in vetta, a meno di scivoloni clamorosi nelle ultime due uscite. Minny è seconda alla pari degli Oklahoma City Thunder, vittoriosi nella notte contro i San Antonio Spurs (battuti 127-89): insomma, ...
