Moses Martin compie 18 anni ed è la copia del papà Chris Gli auguri di mamma Gwyneth Paltrow

Moses Martin

"Buon 18esimo compleanno a te, figlio mio. Sono così orgogliosa di quello che sei". Gwyneth Paltrow ha scritto un post bellissimo su Instagram per suo figlio Moses che ha compiuto 18 anni. Il ragazzo è nato dal matrimonio con l'ex marito Chris Martin (con cui ha avuto anche Apple, che oggi ha 19 anni).
    «Sono così orgogliosa di quello che sei. Adoro la tua sensibilità, la tua genialità e il tuo umorismo tranquillo», ha scritto su Instagram la founder di Goop (vanityfair)

