Monopoly | Margot Robbie produrrà il film sul celebre gioco da tavolo

Dopo il successo di Barbie, l'attrice e produttrirce punta sul gioco da tavola che scatena l'istinto immobiliare (wired)
Al CinemaCon è stata annunciata la collaborazione tra la LuckyChap di Margot Robbie e Lionsgate in vista per la produzione di Monopoly. Margot Robbie sembra ormai a proprio agio nel mondo dei ... (movieplayer)
Nel corso del CinemaCon di Laas Vegas 2024, la LuckyChap di Margot Robbie, in collaborazione con Lionsgate e Hasbro, ha presentato un lungometraggio dedicato al tradizionale gioco del Monopoly. La ... (cinemaserietv)
Margot Robbie making Monopoly movie following Barbie success - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn
After Barbie’s Success, Margot Robbie and LuckyChap Entertainment Are Making A Monopoly Movie and a Sims Movie. - After Barbie’s Success, Margot Robbie and LuckyChap Entertainment Are Making A Monopoly Movie and a Sims Movie.koimoi
Margot Robbie developing movie on Monopoly board game - Fresh off from the success of Barbie, Hollywood star Margot Robbie is developing a film based on the popular board game Monopoly.deccanherald