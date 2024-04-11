Monopoly | Margot Robbie produrrà il film sul celebre gioco da tavolo

(Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Tra i tanti annunci che stanno riempiendo le giornate del Cinemacon 2024, che si sta attualmente svolgendo a Las Vegas, nella giornata di ieri ne è arrivato uno che coinvolge, tra gli altri, anche. È stato infatti annunciato che la LuckyChap, casa produttrice dell’attrice statunitense, in collaborazione con Lionsgate e Hasbro Entertainment,un lungometraggio sul famosissimoda. Ancora non sono disponibili dettagli ulteriori sulperché il progetto è in fase di sviluppo ma, la pluripremiata casa di produzione cinematografica guidata da, Tom Ackerley e Josey McNamara, come riportato da Deadline, si è dichiarata entusiasta in merito al progetto. Come dichiarato “è una ...

