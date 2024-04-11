La stand up comedian si racconta attraverso una storia sulla sorella autistica

Huma Picks Up Classic Dialogues From Shakti Kapoor On 'Madness Machayenge...' - Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor will be seen as a special guest on the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge'.H ...menafn

comedian Leanne Morgan Launches a New Book Featuring 'Many Mistakes and Triumphs' (Exclusive) - Leanne Morgan 's new book, What In the World! came out of asking just that — and now readers can join the comedian in head-shaking astonishment at her unlikely rise to fame.au.sports.yahoo

Varla Jean Merman Will Bring stand BY YOUR DRAG to TheaterWorks Hartford - TheaterWorks Hartford will present international drag superstar and petty criminal Varla Jean Merman in her hit comedy cabaret stand By Your Drag.broadwayworld