La stand up comedian si racconta attraverso una storia sulla sorella autistica (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Michela Giraud dopo il successo su Netflix con lo spettacolo comico Michela Giraud, la verità, lo giuro! e la partecipazione a LOL: chi ride è fuori! debutta oggi al cinema con Flaminia. I fan della stand up comedian come accoglieranno il suo lavoro più personale? Michela Giraud è “Flaminia”, il trailer X Già in alcuni suoi monologhi la Giraud aveva accennato alla sorella ...
