La drone diplomacy di Teheran guarda (anche) verso Ovest. Il caso sudanese (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Nella guerra civile che da esattamente un anno sta infiammando il Sudan, con le forze dell’esercito regolare guidate dal generale Abdel Fattah al-Burhan che si contrappongono all’organizzazione paramilitare Rapid Support Force (Rsf) capeggiata da Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Kyiv e Teheran combattono dalla stessa parte contro Mosca. Mentre Dagalo e i suoi miliziani possono contare infatti sul supporto della compagnia di sicurezza privata russa Wagner, l’apparato militare regolare ha potuto contare sul sostegno delle forze speciali ucraine, in apparenza dispiegate in Sudan proprio per contrastare la Private Military Company di Mosca. E ultimamente sembra che i soldati regolari sudanesi stiano utilizzando droni di manifattura iraniana per colpire le posizioni della Rsf, sia attraverso azioni di ricognizione e target acquisition che per l’esecuzione di veri e ...
