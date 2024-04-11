“Kinds Of Kindness” | il nuovo film di Lanthimos in anteprima al Festival di Cannes

“Kinds Of Kindness”, il nuovo film di Lanthimos in anteprima al Festival di Cannes (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Searchlight Pictures annuncia che il prossimo film di Yorgos LanthimosKinds of Kindness, sarà presentato in anteprima mondiale alla 77esima edizione del Festival di CannesKinds of Kindness arriverà prossimamente nelle sale italiane. Kinds of Kindness è una favola in tre atti: un uomo senza scelta che cerca di prendere il controllo della propria vita; un poliziotto preoccupato dal fatto che la moglie scomparsa in mare sia tornata e sembri un’altra persona; e una donna determinata a trovare una persona specifica con una speciale abilità, destinata a diventare un prodigioso leader spirituale. Kinds Of Kindness a Cannes: il cast Dopo la ...
