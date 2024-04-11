Jetpack wordpress non funziona più - chiede una licenza e dei soldi Cosa fare?

Jetpack wordpress

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a chiccheinformatiche©

Fonte : chiccheinformatiche
Jetpack wordpress non funziona più, chiede una licenza e dei soldi. Cosa fare? (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Jetpack è un plugin versatile per wordpress che offre una vasta gamma di funzionalità come strumenti per la sicurezza, l’ottimizzazione delle prestazioni, la gestione del traffico, l’immagine e i contenuti, oltre a moduli per il social sharing e le statistiche dettagliate, a partire da oggi diventa a pagamento per alcuni siti web. Vediamo quali siti sono interessati a questo aggiornamento e Cosa fare per risolvere il problema. Jetpack wordpress non funziona più, Cosa succede? Abbiamo ricevuto una richiesta da un nostro lettore, eccola: È apparso un messaggio che mi informa che devo passare a una licenza commerciale perché il mio sito web è commerciale e ciò è stato determinato poiché usiamo Adsense. Questo è il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su chiccheinformatiche

Notizie Correlate

  • Jetpack wordpress

    Jetpack è un plugin versatile per wordpress che offre una vasta gamma di funzionalità come strumenti per la sicurezza, l’ottimizzazione delle prestazioni, la gestione del traffico, l’immagine e i ... (chiccheinformatiche)

  • Jetpack wordpress

    Jetpack è un plugin versatile per wordpress che offre una vasta gamma di funzionalità come strumenti per la sicurezza, l’ottimizzazione delle prestazioni, la gestione del traffico, l’immagine e i ... (chiccheinformatiche)

  • Jetpack wordpress

    Jetpack è un plugin versatile per wordpress che offre una vasta gamma di funzionalità come strumenti per la sicurezza, l’ottimizzazione delle prestazioni, la gestione del traffico, l’immagine e i ... (chiccheinformatiche)

Jetpack, risolta vulnerabilità critica: milioni di installazioni WordPress si aggiornano in automatico

How to add slider - To add the Slideshow block, click on the + Block Inserter icon and search for “slideshow”. Click to add the block to a page, post, or template. Add a new block and search for Slideshow. If you’re ...msn

Automattic, l’azienda di wordpress, acquisisce l’app di messaggistica Beeper - Automattic ha annunciato di aver acquisito Beeper, un'app di messaggistica universale che combina 14 diverse reti di chat in un'unica inbox ...01net

Beeper and Automattic could build a super-app before Elon Musk and X - Remember Beeper It was in the news recently for trying to integrate its Android app with iMessage before Apple made the process such an unsafe … The post Beeper and Automattic could build a super-app ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Jetpack wordpress
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.