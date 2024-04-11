Jetpack wordpress non funziona più - chiede una licenza e dei soldi Cosa fare?

How to add slider - To add the Slideshow block, click on the + Block Inserter icon and search for “slideshow”. Click to add the block to a page, post, or template. Add a new block and search for Slideshow. If you’re ...msn

Automattic, l’azienda di wordpress, acquisisce l’app di messaggistica Beeper - Automattic ha annunciato di aver acquisito Beeper, un'app di messaggistica universale che combina 14 diverse reti di chat in un'unica inbox ...01net

Beeper and Automattic could build a super-app before Elon Musk and X - Remember Beeper It was in the news recently for trying to integrate its Android app with iMessage before Apple made the process such an unsafe … The post Beeper and Automattic could build a super-app ...msn