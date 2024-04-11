Italian Political Awards | premiati Cantalamessa e Zinzi

DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 11 - THURSDAY, APRIL 11 ** VILNIUS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Lithuania's capital Vilnius. ** NEW YORK CITY, United States - UN Security Council to meet on Ukraine – 1400 GMT.devdiscourse

Seedtag appoints Kara Ullmann to lead the US Political vertical through contextual strategy - Seedtag, the leading contextual advertising company, has appointed Kara Ullmann as Head of Political in the US. In her new role, Kara will be responsible for establishing Seedtag's go-to-market ...finance.yahoo

Reuters Entertainment News Summary - You get to learn from your peers and grow," said the Hollywood star, who previously produced "Malcolm & Marie" and her hit HBO series "Euphoria". ‘Absence of Eden’ cast and creators highlight humanity ...devdiscourse