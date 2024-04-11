Italian Political Awards | premiati Cantalamessa e Zinzi

Italian Political Awards, premiati Cantalamessa e Zinzi (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Napoli. Congratulazioni ai parlamentari campani della Lega, Gianluca Cantalamessa e Gianpiero Zinzi, per gli importanti riconoscimenti ricevuti in occasione della cerimonia “Italian Political Awards”, tenutasi ieri, presso la Università Luiss a Roma. L’obiettivo dell’IPA è valorizzare le attività parlamentari attraverso l’identificazione dei membri del Parlamento che, con l’elaborazione di nuove attività di policy making, orientate a risolvere i problemi del Paese, hanno contribuito (e stanno contribuendo) a migliorare la qualità della vita dei cittadini. Al senatore Gianluca Cantalamessa, 56 anni, di Napoli, dove vive ed esercita la professione di assicuratore, il riconoscimento all’impegno parlamentare contro la Criminalità organizzata. Cantalamessa è al secondo ...
