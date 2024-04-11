Il “The Masters” 2024 in diretta esclusiva su Sky Sport Golf e NOW

The Masters

Il “The Masters” 2024 in diretta esclusiva su Sky Sport Golf e NOW (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Da giovedì 11 a domenica 14 aprile 2024 appuntamento su Sky Sport Golf e in streaming su NOW con l’88^ edizione del “The Masters Tournament”, il torneo di Golf più atteso dell’anno, conosciuto anche con il nome di Augusta Masters. Primo Major della stagione, metterà a confronto i migliori giocatori del mondo per la conquista dell’ambita … L'articolo proviene da Sport in TV.
