Horizon | An American Saga | il film di Kevin Costner verrà presentato a Cannes

Horizon American

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Horizon: An American Saga: il film di Kevin Costner verrà presentato a Cannes (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Kevin Costner presenterà la prima parte di Horizon: An American Saga in anteprima mondiale fuori concorso al Festival di Cannes di quest’anno. Dopo l’annuncio della proiezione fuori concorso di Furiosa: a Mad Max Saga, il prequel di Mad Max: Fury Road con Anya Taylor-Joy, arriva anche il secondo film che verrà presentato fuori concorso a maggio alla kermesse. Il film sarà proiettato domenica 19 maggio sulla Croisette, alla presenza di Costner e del cast. L’epopea Warner Bros/New Line Civil War uscirà nei cinema in due parti quest’estate, il 28 giugno e il 16 agosto. “Vorrei ringraziare il Festival di Cannes per aver incluso il mio film ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
  • Horizon American

    | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Durante la convention annuale della National Association of Theatre Owners al cinemaCon, l’attore e regista Kevin ... (mistermovie)

  • Horizon American

    Horizon – an american saga, il nuovo film western ideato, diretto e interpretato da Kevin Costner, sarà in anteprima a Cannes 2024. L’annuncio ufficiale è arrivato nelle scorse ore. Dopo la premiere ... (ilfattoquotidiano)

  • Horizon American

    Che fosse uno che pensa sempre in grande, lo sapevamo. Ma questa volta ha superato se stesso. E la grandeur francese non poteva che riconoscere un suo simile in Kevin Costner. Che sarà al Festival ... (amica)

Kevin Costner hints at a possible return to Yellowstone despite last year’s exit - Kevin Costner opens up about his Yellowstone journey, potential return, and the long road to Horizon: An American Saga.hindustantimes

Kevin Costner Makes First Comments About His ‘Yellowstone’ Fate - The actor says he'd be down to return to the hit Western for the rest of the final season. But, has the ship already sailedhollywoodreporter

‘Joker’ sequel, ‘Beetlejuice 2,’ more films teased at CinemaCon - Warner Bros. isn’t resting on its “Barbie” laurels. The 100-year studio has its sights on a record-breaking 2024 as well, with a release slate that includes a new Mad Max film, ...entertainment.inquirer

Video di Tendenza
Video Horizon American
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.