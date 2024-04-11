GTA 6 | un video ricrea nella vita reale il trailer di annuncio del gioco Rockstar Games

GTA 6, un video ricrea nella vita reale il trailer di annuncio del gioco Rockstar Games (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Un fan ha deciso di ricreare nella vita reale il primo trailer di GTA 6 con un videi fan made, replicando sostanzialmente in modo a dir poco maniacale tutte le sequenze diventate ormai celebri del primo filmato dell’attesissimo gioco Rockstar Games. Grazie ad Insider Gaming scopriamo quindi che lo YouTuber Andrew Levitt ha pubblicato proprio in queste ore un nuovo video, dedicato interamente a Grand Theft Auto 6 e con attori in carne ed ossa intenti a replicare l’ormai celeberrimo ed iconico trailer di annuncio con data d’uscita del titolo. Questo nuovo video fan made include di conseguenza tutte le sequenze che hanno caratterizzato il trailer reveal di GTA 6, ...
