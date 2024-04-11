Golf: Fowler vince lo show del Par 3 Contest (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024)
Ad Augusta va a Rickie Fowler lo show del Par 3 Contest. Con uno score di 22 colpi, l’americano ha superato il suo connazionale James Tyree Poston nell’esibizione che vede i big del green al fianco dei propri familiari. Secondo posto ax aequo insieme a Poston anche per l’austriaco Sepp Straka e il giovane amateur messicano Santiago De La Fuente. Fowler adesso è chiamato alla sfida più dura, dato che nelle 61 edizioni precedenti, chi ha fatto suo il Par 3 Contest non è mai riuscito poi a indossare la Green Jacket del Masters. Tra i campioni che hanno scelto quest’anno di saltare l’esibizione, spiccano Tiger Woods e Rory McIlroy. Oggi partirà la corsa alla giacca verde più ambita del green, con il numero 3 al mondo e asso della Superlega araba Jon Rahm a difendere il titolo.
SportFace.
