Five Nights at Freddy’s | Universal e Blumhouse stanno già lavorando al sequel!

Five Nights

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Universal e Blumhouse stanno già lavorando al sequel! (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Universal ha rivelato al CinemaCon che il sequel dell’enorme successo horror Five Nights at Freddy’s, uscito qui da noi lo scorso novembre, è già in lavorazione. Il primo film, seppur accolto negativamente dalla critica (qui trovate la nostra recensione), è stato una vera sorpresa al botteghino, è infatti stata l’apertura più alta di tutti i tempi per Blumhouse con 78 milioni di dollari. Il film della regista Emma Tammi si basa sul famosissimo videogame di tipo survival horror, e aveva come sceneggiatore anche il creatore del gioco Scott Cawthon.Una scena di Five Nights At Freddy’s (fonte: Universal) La trama di Five Nights at Freddy’s è incentrata su una guardia di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
  • Five Nights

    Film & Television Industry Alliance annuncia che le riprese del sequel di Five Nights at Freddy's inizieranno a luglio. Dopo che Josh Hutcherson ha annunciato la messa in cantiere di un secondo ... (movieplayer)

Five Nights At Freddy’s gets a sequel - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn

The Blair Witch Project, ora è ufficiale: il remake del cult horror si farà! Tutti i dettagli - The Blair Witch Project, annunciato un nuovo remake del cult horror del 1999: se ne occuperò la Blumhouse. Tutti i dettagli ...bestmovie

Five Nights At Freddy’s Sequel Coming In Fall 2025 – CinemaCon - Following the global success of Five Nights at Freddy’s last fall, Universal and Blumhouse are headed back to the pizzeria. Sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is in the works for release in Fall 2025, ...deadline

Video di Tendenza
Video Five Nights
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.