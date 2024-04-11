Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 | Universal e Blumhouse stanno già lavorando al sequel!

Five Nights

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: Universal e Blumhouse stanno già lavorando al sequel! (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Universal ha rivelato al CinemaCon che il sequel dell’enorme successo horror Five Nights at Freddy’s, uscito qui da noi lo scorso novembre, è già in lavorazione. Il primo film, seppur accolto negativamente dalla critica (qui trovate la nostra recensione), è stato una vera sorpresa al botteghino, è infatti stata l’apertura più alta di tutti i tempi per Blumhouse con 78 milioni di dollari. Il film della regista Emma Tammi si basa sul famosissimo videogame di tipo survival horror, e aveva come sceneggiatore anche il creatore del gioco Scott Cawthon.Una scena di Five Nights At Freddy’s (fonte: Universal) La trama di Five Nights at Freddy’s è incentrata su una guardia di ...
