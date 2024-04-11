Five Nights at Freddy' s 2 | Universal annuncia ufficialmente il sequel al CinemaCon

Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Universal annuncia ufficialmente il sequel al CinemaCon (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Dopo il successo al box-office del film era inevitabile l'arrivo di un sequel che adesso è ufficiale Universal Pictures e Blumhouse hanno scelto il palco del CinemaCon di Las Vegas per annunciare ufficialmente il sequel di Five Nights at Freddy's, ormai scontato dopo il successo del film del 2023 al box-office. Non sono state rivelate altre notizie sul film, come ad esempio la data di uscita, il team creativo o il cast. L'annuncio arriva sei mesi dopo che Five Nights at Freddy's ha conquistato il box-office americano lo scorso ottobre, con 297,2 milioni di dollari a fronte di un budget di soli 20 milioni. Un successo oltre le aspettative Il successo del film, adattamento del franchise ...
