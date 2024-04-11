Five Nights at Freddy' s 2 | Universal annuncia ufficialmente il sequel al CinemaCon

Dopo il grande successo del primo film, era prevedibile che Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrivasse in tempi relativamente brevi: la Universal Pictures e la Blumhouse hanno appena comunicato al CinemaCon ... (comingsoon)
Universal ha rivelato al CinemaCon che il sequel dell’enorme successo horror Five Nights at Freddy’s, uscito qui da noi lo scorso novembre, è già in lavorazione. Il primo film, seppur accolto ... (cinemaserietv)
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, annunciato ufficialmente il sequel! Ecco la possibile data di uscita - Dopo mesi di speculazioni, è ufficiale: il sequel del film Five Nights at Freddy’s è in lavorazione. Blumhouse Productions e Universal Pictures hanno dato l’annuncio al CinemaCon.filmpost
Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Release Date Revealed - Five Nights At Freddy's 2 is official, and there’s even a release date to prove it. Confirmed during Universal Pictures' CinemaCon panel, a sequel to last year’s hit horror video game adaptation is in ...mensjournal
Five Nights at Freddy's sequel finally officially confirmed – and there's a release window - It's official: Five Nights at Freddy's is getting a sequel, and it's coming very soon. "WE ARE CONFIRMING FOR THE FIRST TIME THAT THERE WILL BE A SEQUEL TO Five Nights AT FREDDY'S, COMING FALL 2025," ...gamesradar