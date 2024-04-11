Five Nights at Freddy' s 2 ha una data d' uscita ufficiale

Five Nights

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 ha una data d'uscita ufficiale (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Dopo il grande successo del primo film, era prevedibile che Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrivasse in tempi relativamente brevi: la Universal Pictures e la Blumhouse hanno appena comunicato al CinemaCon la data d'uscita.
