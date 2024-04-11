Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 | annunciato il film in arrivo nel 2025

Five Nights

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2, annunciato il film in arrivo nel 2025 (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 è una realtà, il film di Blumhouse che ha totalizzato il maggior incasso di sempre avrà un sequel Dopo l’incredibile successo dell’horror Five Nights At Freddy’s, basato sul videogioco, Blumhouse ha annunciato che si realizzerà un sequel. La notizia ha avuto conferma questa settimana durante il CinemaCon di Las Vegas direttamente da parte del colosso cinematografico Universal. L’annuncio del sequel non è in realtà una grande sorpresa. Infatti, il primo film ha battuto tutti i record al botteghino diventando il film Blumhouse con il maggior incasso di sempre. Five Nights At Freddy’s ha incassato più di 290 milioni di dollari a livello ...
