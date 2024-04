Djokovic-De Minaur in tv | data | orario | canale e diretta streaming quarti Masters 1000 Montecarlo 2024

Novak Djokovic survives adversity in both sets to record victory over Lorenzo MUSETTI at Monte-Carlo Masters - Last year at the Monte-Carlo Masters Lorenzo Musetti defeated Novak Djokovic to hand him his only defeat on their Head to Head resume which has seen some tricky tests in the past. But this time, the ...tennisuptodate

Masters 1000 Montecarlo 2024, Musetti cade contro Djokovic: il serbo vola ai quarti di finale - Delusione per Lorenzo Musetti, che oggi 11 aprile 2024 è stato eliminato dal Masters 1000 di Montecarlo complice il ko contro Djokovic.tag24

Medvedev loses to Khachanov in straight sets at Monte Carlo Masters - Medvedev lost his temper near the end of the second set and was handed a point penalty after yelling at the chair umpire at the changeover. Khachanov started his final service game with a 15-0 ...nbcsports