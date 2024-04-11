Coppola | Lanthimos e Sorrentino in concorso al Festival di Cannes 2024 | poca Hollywood dopo lo sciopero di attori e sceneggiatori

(Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Paolocon Partenope, Francis Fordcon Megalopolis e Yorgoscon Kind of kindness. Senon è tutta qui poco ci manca. Sarà un’edizione delin tono minore, quella che si terrà dal 14 al 25 maggio prossimo. È stato l’eterno direttore artistico di, Thierry Fremaux, a maneggiare con cura una lista di invitati che non ha fatto gridare al miracolo, anzi. Un po’ come aveva preannunciato Alberto Barbera, dirimpettaio a settembre prossimo con Venezia, dadi pronto c’è poco, quasi nulla. E la grandeur cannense è la prima a prendersi gli sportelli degli archivi vuoti delle major in faccia. Le proiezioni speciali di Horizon di Kevin Costner e Furiosa di George Miller, a cui è stata aggiunta in ...

