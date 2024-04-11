Coppola | Lanthimos e Sorrentino in concorso al Festival di Cannes 2024 | poca Hollywood dopo lo sciopero di attori e sceneggiatori

Coppola, Lanthimos e Sorrentino in concorso al Festival di Cannes 2024, poca Hollywood dopo lo sciopero di attori e sceneggiatori (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Paolo Sorrentino con Partenope, Francis Ford Coppola con Megalopolis e Yorgos Lanthimos con Kind of kindness. Se Cannes 2024 non è tutta qui poco ci manca. Sarà un’edizione del Festival in tono minore, quella che si terrà dal 14 al 25 maggio prossimo. È stato l’eterno direttore artistico di Cannes, Thierry Fremaux, a maneggiare con cura una lista di invitati che non ha fatto gridare al miracolo, anzi. Un po’ come aveva preannunciato Alberto Barbera, dirimpettaio a settembre prossimo con Venezia, da Hollywood di pronto c’è poco, quasi nulla. E la grandeur cannense è la prima a prendersi gli sportelli degli archivi vuoti delle major in faccia. Le proiezioni speciali di Horizon di Kevin Costner e Furiosa di George Miller, a cui è stata aggiunta in ...
