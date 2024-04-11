Bully Ray | “Se gli ascolti non daranno ragione a Tony Khan | la AEW avrà seriamente bisogno di aiuto”

(Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Dopo quanto successo a Dynamite il WWE e TNA Hall of Famer,Ray, si è esposto in merito al footage mostrato dalla compagnia ritraente la rissa tra Perry e CM Punk dello scorso anno a ALL IN. Ebbene, Ray ha dichiarato quanto segue: “Spero davvero pere per tutti gli addetti ai lavori, che aver mostrato quel video abbia portato dei risultati in termini di ascolto, perché se così non fosse, sarà un vero problema. Questa compagnia hadie a questo punto mi aspetto che vi rendiateconto di questo. Se pensate io dica queste parole per aver svolto il ruolo di arbitro speciale a WrestleMania, siete fuori di testa. Ho un lavoro e posso andare ovunque io voglia, non ho influenze, sono libero di fare ciò che voglio e ...

