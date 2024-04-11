Bridgerton | Il trailer ufficiale in italiano della terza stagione fa sbocciare l' amore tra Penelope e Colin

Bridgerton trailer

Bridgerton: Il trailer ufficiale in italiano della terza stagione fa sbocciare l'amore tra Penelope e Colin (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) La terza stagione del period drama targato Shondaland uscirà in due parti su Netflix il 16 maggio e il 13 giugno: ecco il trailer ufficiale di Bridgerton 3.
