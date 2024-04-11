Bridgerton 3 | nel trailer della serie Netflix tornano amori e pettegolezzi

Bridgerton 3: nel trailer della serie Netflix tornano amori e pettegolezzi (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Netflix ha rilasciato il trailer della terza stagione della serie di successo Bridgerton, che verrà divisa in due parti in uscita il 16 Maggio 2024 (i primi 4 episodi) e si dovrà aspettare il 13 Giugno per poter vedere la conclusione di questo nuovo capitolo. Rilasciato anche il poster ufficiale in cui vediamo Lady Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) specchiarsi e alle sue spalle si intravede Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), con il quale inizierà una travolgente storia d’amore in questa nuova stagione. La tagline recita “Anche il fiore più timido prima o poi sboccia“, lasciando presagire che Penelope riuscirà a dimostrare la sua grinta e la sua passione. Il poster di Bridgerton 3, fonte: NetflixNel trailer, ...
    Dopo oltre due anni d'attesa torna la serie di Shonda Rhimes basata sui romanzi di Julia Quinn Netflix ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale della Stagione 3 di Bridgerton che debutterà su ...

    La terza stagione del period drama targato Shondaland uscirà in due parti su Netflix il 16 maggio e il 13 giugno: ecco il trailer ufficiale di Bridgerton 3.

    È tutto vero. Ed è così vero che è persino scritto nero su bianco nel contratto. La nuova stagione di Bridgerton, la terza, avrà una versione censurata e rimaneggiata per escludere le scene di sesso ...

The trailer for Bridgerton Season 3 has been released - here's what you need to know about the new series - Bridgerton series 3 has been released.Netflix have released the trailer for the third series of regency-era drama Bridgerton. Season 3 of Bridgerton is split into two parts with the trailer hinting at ...msn

Bridgerton's third season trailer is all about Penelope’s glow up - Liam Daniel/Netflix“Dearest gentle reader, we have been apart for far too long,” Lady Whistledown narrates in the new third season trailer for Bridgerton. And it’s true: it’s been two years since we ...yahoo

Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton in una scena di Bridgerton 3, dal 16 maggio la Prima Parte su Netflix - Quale forza guida il cammino della nostra vita, la mente o il cuore Proviamo a scoprire la risposta. Bridgerton 3 - Parte I, su Netflix dal 16 maggio ...hotcorn

