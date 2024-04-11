Bb Competition per il tricolore | al Rally Regione Piemonte con Sulpizio e Pisani

Competition per

Bb Competition per il tricolore, al Rally Regione Piemonte con Sulpizio e Pisani (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) La Spezia, 11 aprile 2024 – La scuderia spezzina Bb Competition è attesa ad una nuova sfida tricolore: sarà infatti tra le squadre interpreti del secondo appuntamento del Campionato Italiano Assoluto Rally Sparco, sulle strade del Rally Regione Piemonte, in provincia di Cuneo. Nel fine settimana, saranno quindi le Langhe Piemontesi a fare da cornice all’impegno del sodalizio, pronto a calcare la pedana di partenza dell’evento con due equipaggi. Tornerà al volente della Hyundai i20 Rally2 del team Fiulmotor Liberato Sulpizio, pilota che condividerà l’esemplare equipaggiato con gomme Michelin insieme a Mattia Cipriani. Decimo tra le gerarchie del Campionato Italiano Rally Promozione, sulle prove speciali del ...
